Open
Close
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Report: Jackson not returning as Trump’s personal physician

Struggle for transgender rights shifts to health care

Trump gives thumbs-down to comic who roasted his spokeswoman

White House mystery: Where is Macron’s gifted oak tree?

Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term

Democrats strive to tighten their hold in several states

Pompeo says US stands with Israelis, Saudis against Iran

Trump’s threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers

In Michigan, Trump urges voters to support GOP for Congress

US urges release of detainees as show of sincerity by NKorea

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.