Analysts: Menendez still has edge despite ethics censure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law.

The Senate ethics committee found Menendez repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value, failed to report them and advanced the interests of the donor.

The allegations were hardly new to most New Jersey voters. Menendez’s federal bribery trial last fall ended with a hung jury, and prosecutors decided not to retry him.

The director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute says any negatives generated from the trial appear to be more than offset by having a “D” next to his name in the Democratic stronghold.

Menendez’s likely Republican challenger is former Celgene executive Bob Hugin.