Ex-con candidate compounding GOP woes in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia could be a golden opportunity for Republicans to pick up a Senate seat from the Democrats. But one GOP candidate is complicating those plans. Republican Don Blankenship doesn’t care if his party and his president don’t think he can beat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin this fall.

This former coal mining executive, an ex-convict released from prison less than a year ago, is willing to risk his personal fortune and the Republican Party’s golden opportunity in West Virginia for the chance to prove them all wrong.

There aren’t a lot of things that can sink Republicans’ hopes in ruby red West Virginia, where President Donald Trump won by 42 percentage points, but Blankenship, a longshot to be the nominee, could well be one.