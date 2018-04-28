Ashley Judd to assault survivors: Healing is our birthright

NEW YORK (AP) — Ashley Judd has issued a personal message to fellow survivors of sexual assault, telling them healing is not only possible, it’s “our birthright.”

The actress was one of the first women to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, helping to launch the #MeToo movement. She was speaking Saturday at an all-day event hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival and Time’s Up, the movement fighting sexual harassment and promoting gender equality. She was joined at the event by actresses including Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyong’o and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

Judd read aloud from an emotional letter she penned to fellow survivors, telling them it’s possible to find peace of mind, even after the trauma of assault, and that every person needs to find their own journey to recovery.