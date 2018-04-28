AP Top Entertainment News at 12:15 a.m. EDT
2018-04-28
Ashley Judd to assault survivors: Healing is our birthright
Documentary chronicles New York Times’ year covering Trump
Former ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele is engaged
Influential Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70
MSNBC’s Joy Reid can’t prove hackers wrote ‘hurtful’ posts
Tom Brokaw ‘hurt and unmoored’ by sex harassment allegations
Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home
Cosby verdict met with conflicting emotions by some blacks
Michelle Wolf draws laughs, gasps at correspondents’ dinner
Shake, rattle & roll: Thousands gather for Jazz Fest Day 2