Kenya bans 1st Cannes-bound feature film over ‘lesbianism’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has banned the first Kenyan feature film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, saying it has “clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law.”

Director Wanuri Kahiu says she is “incredibly sorry” to confirm the ban of “Rafiki,” or “Friend” in Swahili, by the Kenya Film Classification Board. Her film depicts love between two women.

In Kenya, gay sex faces up to 14 years in prison. Many countries across Africa have laws against homosexuality, with people facing harassment and physical threats.

The film board says on Twitter that the film’s producers changed the original script and that it “shall pursue the legal means to hold them accountable.”

Kenyan gay rights activists are raising an outcry, while the Cannes festival has retweeted Kahiu’s comments.