AP Top Sports News at 12:11 a.m. EDT
2018-04-27
Pacers even series, force Game 7 by blowing out Cavs 121-87
The Latest: Lower divisions score 6 draft picks
Hellebuyck smothers Preds as Jets grab 1-0 lead with 4-1 win
Down at half, Raps eliminate Wiz 102-92 thanks to reserves
Pelicans, Anthony Davis will challenge Warriors defense
Tight end Antonio Gates will not return to LA Chargers
Michael Kim-Andrew Putnam lead Zurich Classic team event
Jessica Korda takes 1-shot lead at Lake Merced
ESPN: Cowboys’ Witten retiring after 15 seasons for ‘MNF’
Evenly-matched Lightning, Bruins expect long, tough series