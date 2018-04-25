Victims of California serial killer, rapist voice relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A victim of a notorious California serial killer and rapist says she’s overjoyed after learning police have arrested a man who could be responsible.

Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, identifying him as the “East Area Rapist” responsible for killing at least 12 people and raping at least 45 in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jane Carson-Sandler says she wants to speak to DeAngelo after being raped in her Citrus Heights, California, home in 1976.

She remembers snuggling in her bed with her 3-year-old son when her house was broken into and she and the child were tied up.

Bruce Harrington, whose brother and sister-in-law were killed in 1980, also applauded law enforcement’s efforts to bring justice. Authorities believe the East Area Rapist killed the couple in their Orange County home.