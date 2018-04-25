Maine sheriff’s deputy investigating robbery fatally shot

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy investigating a report of a robbery at a convenience store in Maine was fatally shot on Wednesday morning, according to a county sheriff.

The deputy was killed Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster told the Morning Sentinel .

Dispatch reports from the sheriff’s office said a robbery was reported at a Cumberland Farms store at about 1:40 a.m.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene within minutes.

A message seeking comment was left with the sheriff’s office. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.