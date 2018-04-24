Woman gets prison for using someone else’s tainted urine

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman might want to ask some questions if she tries to borrow someone’s urine again to pass a drug test.

WTOV-TV reports 24-year-old Kiana Wallace was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday, in eastern Ohio’s Belmont County, after submitting a borrowed urine sample that tested positive for drugs. Wallace pleaded guilty earlier this month to attempted tampering with evidence.

Judge Frank Fregiato called the failed urine swap “bizarre” and told Wallace he wouldn’t allow her to make a mockery of the drug and alcohol testing system.

Records show Wallace was sentenced to six months in jail followed by probation in January 2017 for drug possession.

Wallace’s public defender declined to comment Tuesday.