The Latest: Cosby jury to begin deliberating Wednesday

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial is expected to begin deliberating the comedian’s fate on Wednesday.

Judge Steven O’Neill says jurors indicated they were exhausted after listening to more than five hours of closing arguments on Tuesday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old comedian says his encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual.

His lawyers told the panel of seven men and five women Tuesday that Constand made up the assault allegation as part of a scheme to file suit and extract millions of dollars from Cosby.

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan urged jurors to “look that man in the eye and tell him the truth about what he did.”

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

5:30 p.m.

A prosecutor is attacking Bill Cosby’s star defense witness.

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan said in his closing argument Tuesday that Marguerite Jackson’s testimony was “fictional.”

Jackson is a Temple University academic adviser who testified that Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, once spoke of falsely accusing a high-profile person of sexual assault so she could file a lawsuit.

Ryan called it a “fictional conversation.”

He also rejected the defense explanation that Cosby paid nearly $3.4 million to settle Constand’s civil lawsuit in 2006 because it was a nuisance and he feared bad publicity.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting Constand at his home outside Philadelphia. He says their sexual encounter was consensual. His lawyers say Constand framed him so she could file suit.

3:30 p.m.

A prosecutor at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial says he used his good-guy image as America’s Dad to gain unsuspecting women’s trust before knocking them out with powerful drugs and violating them.

Prosecutor Kristen Feden delivered closing arguments Tuesday, saying Cosby is “nothing like the image that he played on TV.”

She says Cosby led a secret life that ran counter to the wholesome image he projected as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on his top-rated 1980s sitcom.

Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual. His lawyers have called his chief accuser a con artist who falsely accused Cosby in hopes of a big payday.

Feden says Cosby is the true con artist.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating later Tuesday.

12:10 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are urging a jury to acquit the 80-year-old comedian of sexual assault charges they say are based on “flimsy, silly, ridiculous evidence.”

The defense at Cosby’s retrial gave its closing argument Tuesday. His lawyers slammed chief accuser Andrea Constand as a “pathological liar.” They highlighted more than a dozen inconsistencies in what Constand has said over the years about her relationship with Cosby and her allegations that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby’s wife of 54 years was in the courtroom for his lawyers’ arguments.

Prosecutors will deliver their closing argument next. The jury is expected to get the case later Tuesday.

Cosby says his encounter with Constand was consensual. A jury deadlocked on the charges last year, setting the stage for a retrial.

9:50 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s spokesman says the comedian’s wife will be in the courtroom for the defense closing argument.

Cosby arrived for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial Tuesday morning accompanied for the first time by Camille, his wife of 54 years.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says he didn’t want Camille and other family members there for the rest of the trial.

Wyatt says she’s in court to support defense lawyers Tom Mesereau and Kathleen Bliss as they deliver their closing argument, just as she was there to support her husband’s lawyer during closing arguments at last year’s trial. That jury deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He says it was consensual.

8:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial, accompanied for the first time by his wife of 54 years.

The 80-year-old and his wife, Camille, didn’t talk to reporters as they entered the suburban Philadelphia courthouse, where closing arguments and deliberations are expected Tuesday.

The comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby’s lawyers devoted part of their case to travel records they say prove he couldn’t have been there when she says the alleged assault happened.

They argue that any encounter there with Constand would have happened earlier, outside the statute of limitations.

12:10 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments and deliberations are set for Tuesday. The defense rested Monday after Cosby said he wouldn’t testify.

The comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby’s lawyers devoted part of their case to travel records they say prove he couldn’t have been there when she says the alleged assault happened.

They argue that any encounter there with Constand would have happened earlier, outside the statute of limitations.

