Rosenstein puts aside Russia probe to argue at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has taken some time off from overseeing the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election to argue his first case at the Supreme Court.

Rosenstein appeared comfortable answering a steady stream of questions from the justices in a rare afternoon session Monday. The case involved the prison sentence for a convicted drug dealer.

Rosenstein wore a morning coat and striped pants and sported a pair of presidential cufflinks that White House counsel Don McGahn sent him last week.

Rosenstein said “not bad” as he showed the cufflinks to friends in the courtroom before the arguments.

After the arguments, he and his family posed for photos on the front steps of the court beneath the phrase “Equal Justice Under Law” etched into the pediment.