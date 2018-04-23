Prince heirs sue Illinois hospital over care during overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince’s heirs are suing Walgreens and the Illinois hospital that treated him after he suffered a drug overdose just a week before he died.

Prince was 57 when he was found in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. He died from an accidental overdose of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

About a week earlier, his plane made an emergency stop in Moline, Illinois, when he suffered from an opioid overdose and had to be revived by paramedics.

The wrongful-death lawsuit filed Friday in Cook County, Illinois, alleges that a doctor and pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center failed to appropriately treat and investigate Prince’s overdose, contributing to his death.

Walgreens declined comment due to the pending litigation. A message left with the hospital wasn’t returned.