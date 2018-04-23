Kaepernick to honor mother for VH1’s ‘Dear Mama’ special

NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is taking time out from his activism to honor one of his fiercest defenders — his mother Teresa.

Kaepernick is the first celebrity announced for VH1’s second annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms,” to air May 7. Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony will once again host the special.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback sparked a national debate when he decided to kneel for the national anthem to protest the treatment of blacks in America. He was not picked up by another team after opting out of his contract last year, and is suing the National Football League for collusion.

Teresa Kaepernick has been a strong supporter of her son, and even had choice words for President Donald Trump when he criticized the kneeling protests.