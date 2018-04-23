Democrat looks for upset in strong GOP district in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic newcomer is trying to pull off an upset victory for an open U.S. House seat in Arizona held by Republicans since the early 1980s.

Voters in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District will choose a new U.S. House representative Tuesday. The conservative region includes several retirement communities and most observers expect it to remain in GOP control.

Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko is running against Democrat Hiral Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician and a cancer research advocate.

Lesko says her conservative political views mirror the district.

Tipirneni is seen as a fresh Democratic face who could get support during what appears to be developing as a wave year for her party.

Donald Trump won the district by 21 points in 2016.

The district covers the suburbs west of Phoenix.