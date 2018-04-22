Talk of the Town – American Heart Association MO and BandTogether

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, our organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. We fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives. Our nationwide organization includes 156 local offices and more than 3,000 employees. We moved our national headquarters from New York to Dallas in 1975 to be more centrally located. The American Stroke Association was created as a division in 1997 to bring together the organization’s stroke-related activities.BandTogether is a volunteer music organization in the greater St. Louis area, open to performers of all abilities, providing musical opportunities to members of the GLBTA community in a safe and relaxed setting. The group does not hold auditions and welcomes anyone over the age of 18 to bring his or her talent to participate. Members bring a variety of playing levels and performance talents, and come from all walks of life, ranging in age from 20 to over 60.