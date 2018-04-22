Israeli minister vows to help Ethiopian Jews move to Israel

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Israel’s Justice minister says she will help Ethiopia’s Jews immigrate to Israel as soon as possible.

Ayelet Shaked made the comments while visiting the synagogue in Addis Ababa on Sunday, during a rare visit of a top Israeli official to Ethiopia.

She said the programs to reunite Ethiopian Jews with their families in Israel are not easy but she said she will try everything within her power make the immigration and reunions happen in the shortest time possible.

Shaked, on her first official visit to Africa, said she came to find out more about the situation of Ethiopia’s estimated 8,000 remaining Jews.

Members of the congregation told her that they want to move to Israel, where many family members moved years ago.