Cheruiyot wins 1st London Marathon in hot conditions

LONDON (AP) — Olympic 5,000-meter champion Vivian Cheruiyot won the London Marathon at her second attempt in hot conditions on Sunday.

Cheruiyot completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course in front of Buckingham Palace in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 30 seconds. Fellow Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, was 1 minute, 42 seconds further back. Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia was third.

While the race began in the southeast London district of Blackheath, the official starter for the later men’s race was more than 30 miles (48 kilometer) to the west of the British capital. Queen Elizabeth II pushed the start button in front of Windsor Castle.

There was a home success with David Weir winning the men’s wheelchair race for an eighth time after a sprint finish.

The 38-year-old Weir clocked 1:31:15 to beat Marcel Hug of Switzerland into second place, while Daniel Romanchuk of the United States was third.

Madison de Rozario of Australia won the women’s wheelchair race for the first time ahead of four-time champion Tatyana McFadden, whose fellow American, Susannah Scaroni, was third.