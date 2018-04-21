Queen Elizabeth II turns 92, to attend star-studded concert

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 92nd birthday with a star-studded concert in London.

Sting, Tom Jones, Craig David and Kylie Minogue are among singers performing at the celebration at Royal Albert Hall, billed as the “Queen’s Birthday Party.”

Prince Harry is expected to speak at Saturday evening’s event, in his new role as president of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Special gun salutes are also being staged midday Saturday in central London to mark the occasion.

The queen celebrates two birthdays every year: Her actual birthday on Apr. 21, which she usually marks privately with her family, and her “official birthday” in the summer. That usually falls on the second Saturday in June, when she joins the Trooping the Color military parade in central London.