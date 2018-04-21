French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

DIEPPE, France (AP) — French authorities say a 103-year-old nun known as the “White Angel” who helped allied soldiers during a failed World War II raid has died.

The city of Dieppe in Normandy says a tribute to Sister Agnes-Marie Valois will be held on April 24 at the Canadian cemetery.

Most of the soldiers injured and killed during the Aug. 19, 1942 raid in Dieppe were Canadian, as were the troops the French nun and nurse cared for.

Dieppe Mayor Nicolas Langlois says flags have been put at half-mast in the city to pay tribute to “a great lady of our history.”

Valois, who also worked as a nurse at the Dieppe hospital, was living in retirement at a monastery when she died Thursday.