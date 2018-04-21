AP Top Sports News at 12:58 a.m. EDT
A’s lefty Manaea pitches no-hitter vs streaking Red Sox
Wolves top Rockets 121-105 in Game 3, cut series lead to 2-1
Davis’ 47 points leads Pelicans to sweep of Trail Blazers
76ers take control, top Heat 106-102 for 3-1 series lead
Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3, avoid elimination in Game 5
Dodgers back Ryu with 3 HRs in 4-0 win over Nationals
Backstrom scores in OT, Caps take 3-2 series lead on Jackets
Kucherov, Lightning beat Devils 3-1, end first-round series
Kyle Busch pulls away at Richmond for 3rd Cup win a row
Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry share Texas Open lead