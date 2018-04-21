Open
Close
Sunday, April 22, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:58 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:58 a.m. EDT

A’s lefty Manaea pitches no-hitter vs streaking Red Sox

Wolves top Rockets 121-105 in Game 3, cut series lead to 2-1

Davis’ 47 points leads Pelicans to sweep of Trail Blazers

76ers take control, top Heat 106-102 for 3-1 series lead

Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3, avoid elimination in Game 5

Dodgers back Ryu with 3 HRs in 4-0 win over Nationals

Backstrom scores in OT, Caps take 3-2 series lead on Jackets

Kucherov, Lightning beat Devils 3-1, end first-round series

Kyle Busch pulls away at Richmond for 3rd Cup win a row

Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry share Texas Open lead

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.