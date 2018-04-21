Open
AP Top Business News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

China auto show highlights industry’s electric ambitions

Mnuchin expresses optimism trade standoffs can be resolved

Lobbyist tied to condo met with EPA chief, despite denials

Stars Group doubles down with purchase of Sky Betting

Suburban Seattle getting rare, private US airport terminal

DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers

FAA orders more engine inspections after Southwest accident

The Latest: World Bank approves increase in lending capacity

Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

Mexico, EU reach deal to update trade agreement

