US says China, Iran, Russia are ‘forces for instability’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is lashing out at China, Iran, Russia and North Korea for being “forces of instability” because of human rights abuses of their own citizens and others.

In its annual global human rights report released on Friday, the State Department singled out the four countries for violating the rights of “those within their borders on a daily basis.”

The report said they are among nations that restrict freedoms of speech and assembly and allow or commit violence against minority groups. It added that countries that undermine the fundamental dignity of people are “morally reprehensible” and harm U.S. interests.

In an overview of the report, acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said the U.S. aims to lead by example and promote good governance and rule of law.