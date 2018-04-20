The Latest: Trump lawyer told to file statement to slow case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has told lawyers for President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen that he needs to file a declaration in court in order to delay a lawsuit filed by porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Judge S. James Otero said Friday that Cohen needs to file a statement declaring that his Fifth Amendment rights might be jeopardized if the case goes forward.

Otero says it’s not enough for Cohen’s attorney to file that statement on his behalf.

The judge has given Cohen until next Wednesday to file the declaration.

Daniels claims she had an affair with the president and is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She argues it isn’t valid because Cohen signed it, but the president did not.

Cohen wants to delay the civil case because FBI agents raided his office and residence seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement. Trump denies the affair occurred.

___

11:09 p.m.

