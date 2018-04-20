Steyer’s talk of impeaching Trump not appealing to Dems

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Steyer is on a multimillion-dollar mission to impeach Donald Trump, but Democrats whose campaigns the California billionaire is helping bankroll aren’t keen to follow his lead.

Steyer is spending $40 million on his “Need To Impeach” roadshow, with advertising and town halls around the country. But Democratic leaders in Congress and many candidates hoping to wrest House control from the Republicans are counting on pocketbook issues and a growing voter interest in checks on the GOP government in Washington.

The tightrope balance for Democrats underscores their dilemma. The question is how to maximize liberal anger against the president, who is under the cloud of a special counsel’s investigation, while not alienating Trump country independents and moderate Republicans who are unhappy with him but often detest his critics even more.