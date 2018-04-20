Correction: Polygamous Family-Child’s Death story

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In a story April 19 about a boy from a polygamous family who died, The Associated Press reported erroneously the family’s religious affiliation. The family is fundamentalist Mormon, but do not belong to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Child of Utah family with TV show dies after house fire

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy whose polygamous family is featured on a reality TV show has died following a fire in a southeastern Utah home.

The Deseret News reports Adonija Foster died of smoke inhalation Saturday after a fire ignited in the room where he was sleeping.

Members of the toddler’s family star in TLC’s “Three Wives, One Husband,” which shows the lives of members of a fundamentalist Mormon community that practices polygamy.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says family members tried to revive the child before emergency personnel arrived at the house.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say two others in the house were treated for smoke inhalation and released the same day.