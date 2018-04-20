As Prince’s health waned, alarm grew in inner circle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigative files released as prosecutors closed their probe into Prince’s death show that his closest confidants had grown increasingly worried about his health in the days before he died — and that they tried to get him help.

But none of his inner circle was able to give investigators the insight they needed to determine where Prince got the fentanyl that killed him.

The files were made public as a county prosecutor announced that no criminal charges would be brought in the case.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz says investigators believe that Prince didn’t know he was taking counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl.

And Metz says he doesn’t think the people around Prince knew it either.