Grayson Murray handles the wind and leads Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Grayson Murray fixed a flaw in his swing and hit the ball well enough that blustery conditions didn’t matter at the Valero Texas Open. He made seven birdies in his round of 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead.

Of the five players at 68, only Chesson Hadley played in the morning side of the draw Thursday. He says it was among his best rounds of the year.

The wind died in the afternoon and scoring improved on the AT&T Oaks Course at the TPC San Antonio. Keegan Bradley, Ryan Moore, Billy Horschel and Matt Atkins each posted a 68.

Sergio Garcia, playing the Texas Open for the first time since 2010, had a 74. Adam Scott failed to make a birdie in his round of 75.