Wednesday, April 18, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2018-04-18
King’s lair: LeBron scores 46, Cav even series with Pacers
Mitchell lifts Jazz past Thunder 102-95 to even series
Paul, Green help Rockets rout Timberwolves 102-82 in Game 2
With USOC in turmoil, athletes testify about sex-abuse cases
Crosby leads Penguins past Flyers for 3-1 lead in playoffs
Kucherov leads way as Lightning take 3-1 lead over Devils
Mets rally for 9 runs in 8th inning to stun Nationals, 11-5
Indians-Twins play on, even after blackout hits San Juan
Canelo Alvarez suspended for 6 months for doping violations
Professional wrestling great Bruno Sammartino dies at 82