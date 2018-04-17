The Latest: Macron says democracy is the EU’s ‘best chance’

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The Latest on French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to the European Parliament (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says democracy is the “best chance” for the European Union to fight against rising nationalism on the continent.

Speaking to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Macron said Tuesday that Europe’s democratic model is “unique in the world” and must be preserved amid divisions among EU countries.

He said: “Faced with authoritarianism, the answer is not democratic authoritarianism but the authority of democracy.”

He called on EU countries to defend values of liberty, equality and diversity.

____

10:00 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to outline his vision for the future of Europe as he addresses the European Parliament.

In his speech to European lawmakers Tuesday in Strasbourg, France, Macron will launch a drive to seek European citizens’ opinions on the European Union’s future.

Macron said in a television interview Sunday: “It’s now that Europe’s fate is being decided.”

Macron wants the EU to “move forward with those who want to move forward, and those who will not follow will have to accept to stay on the margins of Europe.”

He is also expected to push for deep reforms of the 19-nation eurozone.

France and Germany aim to agree on proposals for EU reforms by June. Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday.