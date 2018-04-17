Binghamton student pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A Binghamton University student accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old freshman in a dormitory has pleaded not guilty.

A public defender representing 20-year-old Michael Roque of Massapequa, New York, entered the plea on his behalf late Monday. Roque faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Joao Souza on Sunday night in a residence suite on the New York state campus near the Pennsylvania state line.

Roque was found Monday at his dormitory.

The university says Souza had attended high school in New York and was a native of Brazil.

University officials say investigators believe the suspect targeted Souza. Police and the district attorney would not provide a possible motive.

University president Harvey Stenger said in a statement that police are working with the community to keep the campus safe.