Korean Air suspends ‘nut rage’ sister from work over tantrum

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Korean Air Lines says it has suspended one of its chairman’s daughters from work after she threw a tantrum at a business meeting, triggering public outrage and a police investigation.

The daughter, Emily Cho, is the younger sister of another Korean Air executive whose onboard “nut rage” outburst delayed a flight in 2014.

The flag carrier said Cho, a senior vice president, was suspended from work starting Monday. It said it will take further action following the police investigation.

Cho allegedly hurled a cup of water at an ad agency official during a meeting last month. She later apologized on Facebook, saying the outburst was sparked by her passion for commercials.

Cho’s sister, Hyun-ah, achieved worldwide notoriety after delaying a flight at JFK airport over the way nuts were served.