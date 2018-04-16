Jack Gantos’ next Joey Pigza story is audio only

NEW YORK (AP) — For his next tale about the chaotic life of young Joey Pigza, Jack Gantos has a special pitch.

Gantos is releasing “The Dented Head of Joey Pigza” as an original audiobook. The audio distributor and producer Audible told The Associated Press on Monday that the book comes out Sept. 18.

Previous books in the Pigza series include “Joey Pigza Swallowed the Key,” a finalist for the National Book Award, and “Joey Pigza Loses Control,” a finalist for the Newbery medal. Gantos has narrated the audio editions of the other Pigza novels and told the AP in a recent email that he looked forward to again sharing his character’s “amped up, magnetic voice.”