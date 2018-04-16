Defending Trump in Russia probe? It’s hardly a dream job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers who have been asked to help represent President Donald Trump have spurned the assignment at least partly out of concerns he wouldn’t pay his bills and doesn’t listen to legal advice.

That’s according to several people familiar with the conversations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential client matters.

The result is that as investigators intensify their focus on the president’s inner circle, Trump has been left with a lean legal team that has struggled to add criminal defense firepower. He has repeatedly struck out in trying to land some of Washington’s most prominent attorneys.

There are critical months ahead as special counsel Robert Mueller seeks an interview with Trump and reaches conclusions on whether he engaged in obstruction of justice.