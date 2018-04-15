Wisconsin professor says firing shows anti-conservative bias

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A dispute between a conservative professor and the university that fired him goes before the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether the teacher’s termination was because of a blog post or his conduct.

Former Marquette University professor John McAdams says in a lawsuit he was fired for exercising his freedom of speech by criticizing what he saw as an instructor shutting down a discussion against gay marriage.

But the school has maintained that it was not what the professor wrote that led to his firing in 2016, but rather his “doxing” of the instructor, who was also a graduate student. Doxing is the practice of publicizing someone’s personal identifying information online to subject them to harassment.