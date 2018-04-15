Ted Cruz runs for re-election as though it’s still 2016

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ted Cruz ran a surprisingly effective presidential campaign in 2016. It sometimes sounds like he still is.

The Texan is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate by pledging to repeal Barack Obama’s signature health care law, abolish the IRS and beat back federal overreach.

He’s sticking to his greatest policy hits even though the Trump administration has already diluted the health law, delivered sweeping tax cuts and code revisions and controls Washington along with a Republican-led Congress.

Unmentioned is that the political world has been turned upside down around him by Donald Trump.

Cruz is largely ignoring Trump and sticking to his 2016, conservative playbook — hoping it will carry him to re-election in the Senate and possibly another presidential run after 2020.