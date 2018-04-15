Talk of the Town – St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and AFA Academy

Share this: Facebook

The St. Louis Symphony’s mission is to enrich lives through the power of music with programs in local schools and discount ticket programs so more people can afford to attend concerts.ACTION FOR AUTISM (AFA) is a St. Louis-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded in 2008, to address the growing need to assist children and their families with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). AFA serves children and families who reside within a 250 mile radius of St. Louis. ACTION FOR AUTISM provides financial support to families, while also facilitating therapy and learning, as well as preparing children for a successful future, within its AFA Academy facilities, providing services for children through age 21.