Police: Brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana leaves 4 injured

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

He tells WISH-TV the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it’s believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.

Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.

