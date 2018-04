HOUSTON (AP) — Bartolo Colon is pitching a perfect game through six innings for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros.

The 44-year-old Colon has struck out seven and thrown 76 pitches, 53 for strikes. He went to an 0-2 count against 10 of the first 18 batters he faced.

Texas leads 1-0 on a home run by Robinson Chirinos off Justin Verlander in the third, the only hit of the game.