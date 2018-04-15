10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHY COMEY SAYS HE DISCLOSED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE

As the former FBI chief begins a book tour, he says he announced the investigation into the Democratic candidate’s emails during 2016 White House race because he didn’t want to hide it from voters.

2. US AIMS NEW SANCTIONS AT RUSSIA

The sanctions are designed to put more pressure on Russia for enabling Bashar Assad’s government, says U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

3. WHO DECLINES MEDICAL TREATMENT AMID FAILING HEALTH

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 92, decides against hospitalization and will remain at home to face serious illness.

4. WHAT LEADS TO AN APOLOGY FROM STARBUCKS CEO

The arrest of two black men who were sitting in a Philadelphia Starbucks sparks protests and pushes the coffee empire’s chief to call the arrests “reprehensible.”

5. ‘MUSIC HELPS US REMEMBER WHAT REALLY MATTERS IN LIFE’

Returning to Las Vegas six months after a mass shooting, musicians honor the victims not in song, but with words to open the Academy of Country Music Awards.

6. SOME OF THE ACCUSED SEEK REDEMPTION IN ‘METOO’ ERA

“You have to go to the person you hurt and ask, ‘What can I do to make this right?'” says ethics professor Jennifer A. Thompson.

7. DON’T PANIC: THERE’S STILL TIME TO FILE TAXES

Since April 15 falls on a Sunday, you’ve got until Tuesday to file and pay your return without penalty.

8. SPRING STORM DUMPS 2 FEET OF SNOW ON MINN.

At least three deaths are blamed on the storm system, which stretched from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and is moving east.

9. BANKERS, LAWYERS CASH IN ON PRINCE ESTATE

But his heirs are bitterly divided and have yet to collect a dollar of his estimated $200 million fortune.

10. RED SOX OFF TO HOTTEST START IN 118 YEARS

Boston beats Baltimore 3-1, posting a major league-best 13-2 record.