Relegation-threatened Cagliari beats Udinese 2-1 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — In the fight to avoid relegation from Serie A, Cagliari came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 on Saturday and inch further away from the bottom three.

Luca Ceppitelli headed home a corner, six minutes from time, to help Cagliari move five points clear of 18th-placed Crotone, which lost at Genoa 1-0.

Udinese got off to a great start as Antonin Barak dribbled from inside his own half before rolling across the penalty area for an unmarked Kevin Lasagna to fire under the bar.

Cagliari leveled in the 22nd minute. Luca Cigarini’s free kick came off the left post but Leonardo Pavoletti headed in the rebound.

Udinese’s ninth successive defeat left it six points above the drop zone.

In Genoa, Daniel Bessa scored the only goal in the 28th minute when he was left unmarked to head in Iuri Medeiros’ cross.

Medeiros thought he won a penalty earlier but it was revoked on video review and the Portuguese forward was booked for simulation.

Both teams hit the woodwork late on.

Chievo Verona moved three points clear of the relegation zone by drawing with Torino 0-0.

Chievo defender Mattia Bani was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle on Kevin Bonifazi.

At the other end of the table, Inter Milan hopes to move back into the Champions League places with a win at Atalanta later.