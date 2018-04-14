Former U2 stage to be centerpiece of Utah aquarium expansion

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A giant metal structure that spent two years touring the world with rock band U2 is finding a new home at an aquarium in suburban Salt Lake City.

The massive, four-legged structure towered above the rock behemoths during a world tour from 2009 to 2011.

Now, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper says it will be the centerpiece of a new expansion project.

Aquarium founder and CEO Brent Andersen says the expansion will continue the facility’s mission and help keep up with growth in attendance.

Construction of the expansion is expected to begin this year. The outdoor plaza featuring the former rock stage is expected to be open for visitors next summer.

A new science learning center will be finished in 2021.