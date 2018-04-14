Armenians protest leader’s plan to stay in power

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Dozens of opposition demonstrators have briefly seized the headquarters of Armenia’s public radio to protest the former president’s shift into the prime minister’s seat.

Protesters led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian broke into the building Saturday and tried to get on the air but failed and retreated shortly afterward.

The incident comes amid protests against a recent change of government that the opposition sees as a move for ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to stay in power.

Armen Sarkisian took over as president from Sargsyan on Monday under a new system in which the president’s powers will be weaker and the prime minister will dominate. Sargsyan, whose party holds a majority in parliament, is set to be easily approved for the premiership on Tuesday.

Demonstrators have vowed to keep protesting round the clock.