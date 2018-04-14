Open
Close
Saturday, April 14, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Without Embiid, 76ers roll past Heat in playoff opener

Durant, defending champ Warriors get defensive, beat Spurs

Ibaka scores 23, Raptors win Game 1, beat Wizards 114-106

Red Sox off to best start in 118-year history; beat O’s 10-3

Pastrnak has 3 goals, 3 assists; Bruins beat Maple Leafs 7-3

Predators take 2-0 lead after holding off Avalanche 5-4

Killorn scores twice, Lightning beat Devils 5-3 in Game 2

Resurgent Ian Poulter takes RBC Heritage lead

Brooke Henderson wins in Hawaii for 6th LPGA Tour title

Erik Jones in search of breakthrough win at Bristol

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.