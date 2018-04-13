The Latest: Trump slams fired FBI Deputy Director McCabe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is slamming fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Twitter, saying McCabe “LIED! LIED! LIED!”

Trump’s tweet comes after the Justice Department inspector general found that McCabe misled investigators multiple times about his role in a news media disclosure about Hillary Clinton just days before the 2016 presidential election and authorized the release of information to “advance his personal interests.”

Trump tweets: “DOJ just issued the McCabe report – which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED!”

Trump claims “McCabe was totally controlled” by former FBI Director James Comey, adding, “McCabe is Comey!!”

The president is linking the report on McCabe to the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, tweeting, “No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes!”

__

2:40 p.m.

The Justice Department watchdog says fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe misled investigators over his role in a news media disclosure.

The finding is contained in an inspector general report obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

The inspector general’s finding led FBI disciplinary officials to recommend that the Justice Department fire McCabe. Attorney General Jeff Sessions dismissed him last month two days before his scheduled retirement for what he described as a lack of candor.

McCabe has disputed that assessment, and issued a point-by-point rebuttal on Friday. He says that when he believed his answers to the inspector general were misunderstood, he went back and tried to correct them. His lawyer says the inspector general unfairly tried to conclude its work before McCabe could retire.