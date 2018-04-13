AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Open
Friday, April 13, 2018
Cowboys release Dez Bryant, look to catch salary-cap relief

Flyers beat Penguins 5-1 in Game 2 to tie series

Frazier homers twice, Mets top Brewers 6-5 to win 9th in row

Nunez hits 3-run HR, Red Sox top Orioles 7-3 for 11-2 start

Landry signs $75 million contract extension with Browns

In a thriving NBA, tanking is the problem Silver can’t solve

DeChambeau shoots career-best 64 to take Harbour Town lead

Trainer Freddie Roach “hurt” after split from Manny Pacquiao

Pujols homers, drives in 3 as Angels top Royals 5-4

Ken Hitchcock, 3rd in NHL wins, retiring after 22 years

