Official: Taliban attack killed 10 police in western Herat

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A local official says a Taliban attack in western Herat province has killed 10 police and wounded four.

The attack Thursday night in Shindand district lasted for hours. Shindand governor Shukrullah Shaker said a roadside mine and a rocket hit a car carrying police reinforcements to the scene, killing the police commander.

Shaker said Taliban were killed but it’s not clear how many.

No militant group claimed responsibility.

The Taliban on Thursday morning had stormed a government compound in a central province, triggering an hours-long gunbattle that killed 15, including three top local officials.