Open
Close
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » APNewsBreak: Indiana GOP locked candidate out of database

APNewsBreak: Indiana GOP locked candidate out of database

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three former GOP officials say Senate candidate Todd Rokita likely violated ethics laws as Indiana’s secretary of state by repeatedly accessing a Republican donor list from his government office.

That action prompted party officials in 2009 to lock Rokita — now a congressman — out of the system until he angrily complained.

The three officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. Rokita is trying to win the primary to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Rokita’s campaign manager called the allegations a “baseless and unsubstantiated hit job.”

Indiana law prohibits state employees from engaging in political activity while on duty or acting in an official capacity. It also prohibits work on anything outside official duties while on the clock.

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.