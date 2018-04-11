Report: Anti-Semitism rises, but violence against Jews falls

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A report released by Israeli researchers says violent attacks on Jews dropped in 2017, despite a rise in other forms of anti-Semitism.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University say Wednesday that assaults targeting Jews fell 9 percent last year. They recorded 327 cases compared to 361 in 2016, which had already been the lowest number in a decade. But they noted attacks were far more brazen, and that 2017 was characterized by a normalization and mainstreaming of anti-Semitism not seen in Europe since World War II.

Most dramatic were a pair of cases in France, where a Jewish woman was thrown to her death out of her apartment window and a Holocaust survivor was stabbed and burned to death in her home. Harassment also drove thousands of French Jews to relocate.