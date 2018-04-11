Ivy League educated dancer to head Juilliard division

NEW YORK (AP) — A former leading dancer of the Dance Theatre of Harlem and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been named director of The Juilliard School’s Dance Division .

Alicia Graf Mack will make the leap on July 1.

Mack says in a statement that she’s “beyond thrilled” to join Juilliard.

Her artistic skills are accompanied by Ivy League academic credentials. Mack graduated magna cum laude with honors in history from Columbia University. She also holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Washington University in St. Louis.